Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 414,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

