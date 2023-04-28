Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

