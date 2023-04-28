Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

