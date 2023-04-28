Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.