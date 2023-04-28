Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.43. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

