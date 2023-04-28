Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $7,020.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00138467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00039649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00622218 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,877.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.