Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $88,677.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 92.4% against the dollar.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00029928 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $140,974.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

