Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Seer Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 323,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,278. Seer has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Seer had a negative net margin of 600.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Research analysts expect that Seer will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $57,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 31,294 shares of company stock worth $137,736 over the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seer by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

