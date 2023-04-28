SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.55. SentinelOne shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1,260,144 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

