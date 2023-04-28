Serum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.59 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $10.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

