Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $238.21. The stock had a trading volume of 983,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

