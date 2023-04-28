Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $238.39

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.39 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.06). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 35,667 shares.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The company has a market capitalization of £115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.83.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. Shoe Zone’s payout ratio is presently 4,090.91%.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.