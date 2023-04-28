Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Expands By 172.7%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,527. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

