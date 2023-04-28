Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Expands By 34.9%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

