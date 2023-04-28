Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 72.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

