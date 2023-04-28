Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Expands By 45.6%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.3572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.