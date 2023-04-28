Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Expands By 45.6%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Airbus Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.3572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 25.53%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
See Also
