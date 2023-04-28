Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 27.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

