Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Expands By 174.1%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 174.1% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

