Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 101.5%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of ASTVF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.93.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
