Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Increases By 101.5%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ASTVF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

