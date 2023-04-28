Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 49.8%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,771,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.3 days.

Becle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCLF remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

