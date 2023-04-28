Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 73.4%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the March 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 87,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.