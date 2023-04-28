Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 51.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 242,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at $239,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTTX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.