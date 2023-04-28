Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 51.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Better Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics
In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 242,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,424 shares in the company, valued at $239,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTTX. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
