Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Grows By 867.3%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 867.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

