Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Decreases By 35.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,220.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.1 %

CMPS stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

