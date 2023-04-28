Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Decreases By 44.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOBP)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.