Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Decreases By 44.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

