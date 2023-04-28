Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Rises By 251.5%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 251.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Dogness (International) stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 428.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.