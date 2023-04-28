Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Decreases By 98.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 841,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RFDI opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.