Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Drops By 81.3%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 875,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 87,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

