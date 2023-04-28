Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 600.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

