Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Grows By 800.0%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. 4,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

