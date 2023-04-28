Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Grows By 750.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,337. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.