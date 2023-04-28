Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 52.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $658.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

