Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Drops By 52.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JanOne Price Performance

JAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 26,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. JanOne has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc engages on the development of treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

