Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rises By 23.2%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,006,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 50,316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,444.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYBUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meyer Burger Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.52.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.