Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 51.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 1.0 %

MTSFY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 7,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,252. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $68.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

