Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Expands By 126.0%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of MTVC stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,067. Motive Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,443,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 367,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

