Short Interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Increases By 23.7%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 328,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,295. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

