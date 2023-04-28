Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Drops By 13.9%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 198,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 22,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

