Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Drops By 46.0%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCKTF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.67. 4,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

