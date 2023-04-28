Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Drops By 46.0%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RCKTF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.67. 4,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03.
About Rock Tech Lithium
