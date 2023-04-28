Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Increases By 6,008.7%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,626,100 shares, a growth of 6,008.7% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Seazen Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seazen Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.