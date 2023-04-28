Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declines By 42.0%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
South32 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,651. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.
South32 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About South32
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South32 (SOUHY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.