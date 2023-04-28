Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declines By 42.0%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,651. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

South32 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About South32

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.18) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

