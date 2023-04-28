Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Decreases By 68.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SUTNY stock remained flat at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,140. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
