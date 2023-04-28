Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Decreases By 68.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUTNY stock remained flat at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,140. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

