Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Drops By 17.8%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

TGLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,237. theglobe.com has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, Inc is a shell company. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

