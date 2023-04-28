Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Drops By 23.8%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Rating)

Read More

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.