Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Drops By 23.8%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
