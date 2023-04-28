Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Decreases By 20.3%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 130,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,970. TILT has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.