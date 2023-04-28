Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Drops By 26.9%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.
About Total Energy Services
