Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 35.6%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.