Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 13.1%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of UONE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,301. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Urban One has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.