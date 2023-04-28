Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Decreases By 64.7%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

