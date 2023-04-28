Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 25.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.