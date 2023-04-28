Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 91.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 589,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. 61,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,455. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

